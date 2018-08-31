Defense Secretary Mattis to visit San Diego on Monday

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon August 28, 2018 in Arlington, Virginia. Mattis held the briefing with Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — Secretary of Defense James Mattis will visit San Diego Monday on a trip that will also include stops in New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.

Mattis will observe training exercises for a carrier strike group, although Navy and Defense Department officials did not disclose details about the training or the strike group involved.

It was also unclear if Mattis plans to meet with troops during his trip.

From San Diego, Mattis will travel to New Delhi, India, where he will join Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They plan to meet with their counterparts from the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian Ministry of Defence.

Mattis also plans to meet with senior officials from the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi, according to the Defense Department.