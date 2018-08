SAN DIEGO — A car flipped over during a hit-and-run crash in the Mountain View area near the scene of a shooting Friday.

Police say the crash occurred around 1:15 p.m., about the same time gunfire was reported at a nearby sports complex off Logan Avenue and 45th Street. Police have not confirmed whether the two incidents were related.

@SanDiegoPD on scene after crash at 39th & Logan in Mtn View after nearby shooting, updates @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/YrwRNkYRKR — Jason Sloss (@JasonSlossFOX5) August 31, 2018

