Brush fire shuts down westbound SR-52 lanes

SAN DIEGO — A brush fire reported alongside state route 52, near Mast Boulevard, has shut down three westbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The fire was initially reported as being half an acre but grew to 21 acres before being stopped, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Officials have utilized brush and standard engines, air support and water tankers in attempt to put the fire out.

Both Heartland Fire and Cal Fire are assisting the SDFD.

No injuries or structural damage has been reported at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.