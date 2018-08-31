Baby Boom at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomed numerous baby animals to its family this summer, giving guests the opportunity to see more than 100 new exotic animals.

This late summer baby boom included the births of an elephant calf, giraffe calf, greater one-horned rhino calves, scimitar horned oryx calves, a Grevy’s zebra foal and kangaroo and wallaby joeys. There are also new calves for the herds or wildebeest, Thomson’s gazelles, East African elands, gemsbok and Kenya impalas, as well as pink-backed pelican and Guam kingfisher chicks.

More than 37,600 animals have been at the Safari Park since 1969, including 23,000 mammals, 12,800 birds, 1,500 amphibians and 40 reptiles. Their breeding programs, overseen by San Diego Zoo Global, have contributed to the conservation of several species, according to the park.