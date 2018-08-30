× The Bookshop

I’m not the biggest fan of Spanish director Isabel Coixet (The Secret Life of Words, Elegy Another Me, and Learning to Drive).

This time, he’s taken the 1978 novel The Bookshop by Penelope Fitzgerald, which takes place in a British seaside town in 1959, that deals with a woman (Emily Mortimer as Florence Green) trying to open a bookstore after the death of her husband. It’s a bit confusing as to why the bank manager gave her a loan, especially since nobody in the town wants a bookshop and she doesn’t present the best business model. That means there are lots of villains in this, but it’s more of the passive-aggressive nature we’re dealing with here, not a bomb going off in her basement.

The one person on her side is her best customer – Edmund the hermit (Bill Nighy). He wants books sent to his house (“No more poetry, and more books by Ray Bradbury.”). It’s obvious, as to the premise of the movie, why Fahrenheit 451 is the first one she sends.

The main villain is Violet Gamart, played by one of the best actresses around — Patricia Clarkson (who is now in her third Coixet film). She’s a wealthy socialite that wishes the “old house” would be used for art and musical performances.

The aspects of the movie that were the most enjoyable were the young girl Christine (Honor Kneafsey) that works in the shop. She’s a precocious little thing, and has lots of great lines. She talks about wanting to be like this old angry guy when she grows up, because “It’s more practical.” When we’re first introduced to her, she’s trying to get a job at the book shop. She sternly demands the amount she wants to be paid, and tells Florence she doesn’t like reading. Of course, she quickly loves her work there, and when a young boy comes in and asks her if she wants to go play, she stops dusting the shelves for a second to say, “No thank you. We have new stock coming in shortly.” I wish the movie just dealt with that little girl and the recluse. They’re really the only ones worth your time in this two hour film.

There are some petty fights over whether the shop should sell Lolita, and a few other squabbles that weren’t that compelling.

Jean-Claude Larrieu’s cinematography gives the movie a grim look that works well.

The production design is lovely, with period details that are nostalgic.

I disliked the score, and hated the constant narration, that often stated the obvious. A lot of the dialogue also felt unnatural.

This movie is like You’ve Got Mail (Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan) for smart people. Unfortunately, those smart people will be able to find the flaws in this picture.

It’s a movie that’s a love letter to Ray Bradbury, and to reading. So, take the theme and use it wisely — read more. In fact, read the book, skip the film version.

2 stars out of 5.