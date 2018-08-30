Teenager suffers non-life threatening injuries in Southcrest stabbing

SAN DIEGO — A 15-year-old boy suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was stabbed in the Southcrest area, and his cell phone was taken, police said Thursday.

It happened shortly before 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of Newton Avenue, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The boy was sitting in a vehicle with friends when a group of four men and one woman walked up to the vehicle and started yelling at the occupants to get out, according to Buttle.

The victim got out of the vehicle and one of the male suspects stabbed him in the left side before stealing the victim’s cell phone. The boy was transported to a hospital with a stab wound.

The other suspects ordered the remaining occupants of the vehicle to get out, but they refused. The group of suspects then smashed the vehicle’s windshield and fled, according to officials.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Detectives were investigating the incident.