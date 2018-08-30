Police search for trio who took off after hit-and-run crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The search was on for three people involved in a hit-and-run crash in Talmadge around Wednesday evening, according to police.

A black Scion TC made a sharp right turn at the intersection of 50th Street and Madison Avenue around 5 p.m. before slamming into a stop sign and the side yard of a nearby home, according to San Diego police. The car then hit two unoccupied parked cars on the opposite side of the street.

"It was very loud. I thought it was an earthquake," said Carol Parks, who lives nearby.

Cell phone video shows two men and a woman crawling out of the wrecked Scion and walking away, despite a witness’s plea to stick around.

When SDPD officers made it to the crash site, the three people were nowhere to be found.

The three people were described as two black men and one Hispanic woman, all believed to be in their 20s, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.