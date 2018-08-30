Police search for murder suspect in Skyline stoplight shooting

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in Skyline over the weekend.

Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for 38-year-old Robert Haywood Reed, who is “considered armed and dangerous.”

Officers arrived at the intersection of South Meadowbrook Drive and Skyline Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, where they found 27-year-old Sylvianita Widman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police and paramedics tried to save the woman’s life, but she was pronounced dead about an hour later at a local hospital.

Police say Widman was driving northbound on South Meadowbrook Drive with a friend when she stopped at a red light and got out of her car to approach the driver in the car in front of them. Witnesses say they heard a gunshot and saw the woman collapse in a parking lot.

Reed is described as a 5-foot 11-inch, 165-pound black man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Reed’s whereabouts is asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Reed’s arrest.