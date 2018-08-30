Padres’ Manny Margot helps fill backpacks with food for hungry kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres' Manny Margo teamed up with the San Diego Food Bank and San Diego Toyota Dealers Thursday to help with the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program.

The program gives backpacks full of food to hungry kids at three dozen local schools every week. There are 150,000 kids across the county who are food insecure, many of whom leave school on Friday and go the weekend with little or nothing to eat.

The Padres centerfielder joined dozens of volunteers to fill the backpacks, which are given to the kids to get them through the weekend. The kids then turn in the backpacks every Monday so they can be refilled for the next week.

Margot said he enjoys volunteering in his free time.

"For me, that’s what I do," Margot told FOX 5. "When I get time, I try to be with my family. So now I get a moment to be here, so I try to help everybody here."

The Food 4 Kids Backpack Program serves 51 schools in 14 school districts throughout the county, according to San Diego Food Bank President Jim Floros. The program prepares weekend food backpacks for 2,100 students every weekend, he said.