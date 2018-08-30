Man standing on I-5 in Chula Vista hit, killed by vehicle

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle on northbound Interstate 5 near Palomar Road in Chula Vista Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At about 3:58 a.m., CHP received reports of a man standing on the northbound I-5 just looking up at the sky.

Exact details of the collision were not immediately available.

The fatality resulted in the closure of the Palomar Road off-ramp, Main Street on-ramp and multiple northbound lanes during the morning commute.

The driver is working with officers as they investigate the accident, according to CHP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.