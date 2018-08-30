× Man gets prison for DUI crash that killed Lyft driver

SAN DIEGO — A man who killed a Lyft driver when he crashed into a car while driving drunk, was sentenced to 16 year in prison Thursday.

Steven Quintero, 26, was convicted of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, hit and run, and other charges. Prosecutors dropped a seond-degree murder charge after two previous juries deadlocked on that allegation.

Quintero crashed into a Lyft car being driven by Henry O. Reyes on Oct. 1, 2016. Reyes, 41, an Escondido resident, had stopped on the side of state Route 94 to help a sick passenger. He was killed in the crash.

