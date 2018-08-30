In-N-Out donates $25K to California GOP

SACRAMENTO – California Democrats are not happy with the beloved In-N-Out burger chain after picking sides ahead of the state election in November, FOX News reported Thursday.

In-N-Out reportedly donated $25,000 to the California Republican Party earlier this week, and the revelation has caused many who identify as Democrats — or just not Republican — to demand a boycott of the chain, according to FOX News.

The donation was not the first time the burger chain supported the GOP. The company donated $30,000 to the party for general expenses in 2016 and 2017, LA Mag reported.

But the fast-food restaurant has also given thousands of dollars to support the Democratic PAC “Californians for Jobs and a Strong Economy,” a pro-business group created by Democrat David Townsend in 2009.

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018