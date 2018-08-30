Disneyland to sell alcohol for first time at Star Wars land

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland visitors who visit the park’s upcoming “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” expansion will be able to order alcoholic drinks.

A post on the Disneyland Parks blog says Oga’s Cantina will serve “libations for adults.” The menu will include “creatively themed custom cocktails and propriety beer and wine options.”

The cantina’s opening will mark the first time the park will sell alcoholic drinks to the public, although guests won’t be allowed to take them into the rest of the park, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The tavern will open in 2019 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.