Car smashes into Barrio Logan veterans’ building

SAN DIEGO — A car crashed into the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Barrio Logan Thursday, damaging the post but leaving no one injured.

The crash was reported around noon at the veterans’ building near Evans Street and Logan Avenue. A woman driving a dark grey Chevrolet Cruise hit the building after a collision with another car, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

No one was injured and police described the damage to the structure as “minimal,” but a view from inside the building showed damage to the post’s walls and some of their displays.

Manuel Sanchez, a veteran who was visiting the post, said the car careened right past where he normally parks, but he had parked a few feet back in hopes of staying in the shade. The car only missed him by a couple feet, he said, adding: “I’m lucky.”