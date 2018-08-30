Car found in Santee hit-and-run investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. -- Two women were seriously injured when a car speeding away from the scene of an argument at a Santee home struck them and its driver fled the scene, but one of the car's occupants later called authorities to turn himself in and provide details about the hit-and-run, officials said.

The series of events began shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday when three suspects began arguing with a resident on Molina Road near El Nopal, San Diego County sheriff's Sgt. Joe Passalacqua said.

The argument escalated, moved from inside the home to outside and was loud enough to draw several neighbors outside, Passalacqua said.

The three suspects, described as men in their late teens or early 20s, got into a newer model Honda sedan and sped away southbound on Molino Road near El Nopal, Passalacqua said. The sedan jumped the curb and struck two women.

Both women were transported to a hospital with major injuries, but the extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately available.

It wasn't immediately clear if the women were involved in the initial argument.

After hitting the women, the driver of the sedan fled into a neighborhood on the south side of El Nopal, Passalacqua said. Deputies later found the car with the help of one of the occupants.

"During the investigation, one of the males in the suspect vehicle called the sheriff's department to turn himself in and to provide the sheriff's department with the vehicle that was involved," Passalacqua said.

The identities of the injured women were not released.

Sheriff's deputies were investigating the incident.