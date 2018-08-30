Alleged arsonist arrested for setting Lakeside fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. – A man accused of setting the brush fire in Lakeside Monday was arrested, authorities announced Thursday.

Daniel Reyes Ortega, 21, was booked in San Diego Central Jail on charges of willfully and maliciously setting fire to forest land, according to Cal Fire Captain Isaac Sanchez.

A half-acre fire charred brush along the 11000 block of state Route 67 in the unincorporated community of Lakeside around noon Monday. Heartland and Cal Fire crews quickly extinguished it.

No one was injured, according to Sanchez.

Ortega, described as a transient, was arraigned Wednesday and being held on $75,000 bail.

Sanchez reminded the public to report any suspicious activity related to a fire, “Don’t remain quiet report it.” Call the arson hotline at 800-468-4408.

32.857272 -116.922249