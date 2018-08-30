Aldi opens first San Diego store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Aldi is celebrating the opening of its first San Diego store in the San Carlos area on Thursday.

The new store, located at 8788 Navajo Road, is now open to the public. Grand-opening festivities began at 8:15 a.m., including an official ribbon-cutting ceremony and various giveaways. This marks the fifth Aldi in the county, as part of the international chain's $3.4 billion U.S. expansion, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Aldi has previously operated in Chula Vista, Escondido and Vista. The company is planning on opening more San Diego locations soon including Mira Mesa and Encinitas locations, as reported by real-estate tracker Costar

“We are extremely excited about our stores that are in San Diego. There's definitely a push; we're moving our way into the market,” Tom Cindel, Aldi operations executive told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Since 1976, Aldi has been a leader in the grocery industry. Currently Aldi operates nearly 1,800 stores in 35 states serving 40 million customers. The company, looking to expand further is investing over $5 billion to remodel and bring its store count to 2,500 by 2022. San Diego is apart of the push to make the company well-known in the Southern California region, where 56 stores are currently in operation.

The grocery store prides itself on affordable products and keeps prices low by selling frequently purchased grocery and household products under its exclusive brand name. Aldi views its competition as anyone selling groceries or food. By offering their own brand items at a lower price, this ensures that the company has a betting offering than their competitors, according to Cindel.

“Our main goal is emphasizing the incredible quality that we have at the lowest prices around,” Cindel told the San Diego Tribune.

In the last three years, Aldi has expanded its product line by 60 percent. These additions included vegan and gluten-free items. In the next year, the company will expand its fresh food selection by 40 percent.

“The continued success of our store expansion and remodel initiatives has given us the opportunity to

carefully select and introduce new products that satisfy our customers’ increasing preferences for fresh

items, including organic meats, salad bowls, sliced fruits and gourmet cheeses,” Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi U.S., says on the company's website.

Read Jennifer Van Grove's full story on San Diego Union-Tribune.

