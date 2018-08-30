9-year-old killed moments after posing for first-day-of-school photo

RUSK COUNTY, Texas – A 9-year-old had just posed for a photo for her first day of school moments before she was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Texas on Tuesday.

“Payton Lynn Crustner, 9 years old, was taken from this world this morning before her first day of 4th grade, please keep this family in your prayers,” according to the Facebook fundraiser “Remembering Payton.”

Crustner was one of four people in a 2017 Nissan Sentra that collided with an oncoming 2016 GMC Sierra pickup, according to KYTX. The driver of the pickup was also taken to the hospital.

The 32-year-old driver, a 16-year-old passenger, and a 3-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital. The 9-year-old was thrown from the vehicle and died.

KYTX reported the 16-year-old remained in critical condition and the others were released from the hospital.

The family has turned to Facebook to raise money to help cover the young girl’s funeral expenses.