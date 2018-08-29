WATCH: Local firefighter takes on 101-year-old in ping pong

SAN DIEGO — When a San Diego Fire-Rescue crew responded to a medical call at a local retirement community Tuesday, firefighter Nick Plancich noticed a resident bouncing a ping pong ball alone by the center’s table.

So once the patient who needed medical attention had been loaded into an ambulance, Plancich issued a friendly challenge.

“They asked the staff about this woman and were told that she is 101 years young and always looking for a worthy ping pong opponent,” the department wrote in a Facebook post along with a video of the duo locked in action. “She proved to be a winner!”

The department called the touching moment “another example of City of San Diego employees taking a few moments to share joy.”

There was no word on the final score.