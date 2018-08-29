Tijuana’s plastic bag ban good for San Diego, environmentalists say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- After Tijuana City Council decided last week to phase out plastic bags throughout the city over the next two years, environmental groups are hailing the decision as a victory for the environment and the vitality of the Tijuana River Valley, which is constantly polluted by trash and debris from Mexico.

"It will bring incredible benefits to our region specifically to our beaches in South San Diego and Imperial Beach we'll see significant reduction of cross-border pollution," said Paloma Aguirre of Wildcoast.

Tijuana is one of a handful of cities in Mexico that is implementing a plastic bag ban.

Almost two years ago, the state of California instituted its plastic bag ban.