South Bay jiu-jitsu instructor denies abusing 14-year-old

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- A martial arts instructor accused of sexually abusing a girl at his home in National City pleaded not guilty Wednesday to four felony counts of committing a lewd act on a child under 14.

Gabriel Abel Gonzalez, 39, had his bail increased from $100,000 to $400,000.

Gonzalez, a jiu-jitsu teacher in Chula Vista, was arrested Saturday morning by National City police officers.

Officials said the alleged crimes happened at the defendant's home, not at the gym where he teaches classes. The alleged offenses took place on Aug. 18, according to a criminal complaint.

Gonzalez worked at the Chula Vista Jiu-Jitsu Club for the last six months and Alliance Eastlake before that for two years, his boss said.

A readiness conference was set for Sept. 10 and a preliminary hearing for Sept. 12.