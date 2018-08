SAN DIEGO — San Diegans reported seeing mysterious lights in the sky Wednesday night.

Around 8:40 p.m., FOX 5 reporter Salvador Rivera captured the lights in the sky southwest of Imperial Beach. He says they appear and disappear over the water.

Strange lights appear and disappear out over the water southwest of Imperial Beach. Does anyone have any idea what they might be? pic.twitter.com/6IMYg0Nua8 — Salvador (@SalvadorSDnews) August 30, 2018

FOX 5 has reached out to the FAA and the military for an explanation.

This is a developing story.