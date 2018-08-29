Evacuations underway after explosion reported in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. – Deputies were evacuating people after an explosion in an industrial area of El Cajon was reported Wednesday morning.

El Cajon police and Heartland Fire crews were investigating the report of an explosion of a hydrogen truck near the 1100 block of W. Bradley, just south of Gillespie Field, around 8:30 a.m.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials were evacuating people including 150 students from IDEA Center, Chaparral and Merit Academy, according to Catherine Martin, Grossmont Unified High School spokeswoman. She said the students were taken to the high school to be picked up by their parents.

Approximately 150 students co-located in school programs at IDEA Center, Chaparral and Merit Academy are in the process of being evacuated to the gymnasium at Grossmont High School for parent reunification. https://t.co/7UAV5fSKgl — PIO Catherine Martin (@GUHSDPIO) August 29, 2018

The public has been asked to stay away from the area until at least noon.

Crews are on scene of a hydrogen explosion in the 1100 block of W. Bradley in El Cajon. Avoid the area for 4 hours https://t.co/30XQgqnh31 — Heartland Fire (@heartlandfire) August 29, 2018

This story is developing and will be updated.