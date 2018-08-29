Beyoncé and Jay-Z to give San Diego student $100K for college tuition

SAN DIEGO — One high school senior from San Diego will get $100,000 for college tuition from Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s new scholarship program announced Saturday.

The Carters will award $100,000 each to an “exceptional” high school senior in 11 On The Road Tour II Tour locations. Three students will be chosen from San Diego, Los Angeles and Santa Clara. Other locations included in the program are Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Arlington, New Orleans, Houston, Phoenix and Seattle.

Over $1 million will be awarded to 11 high school students across the country who have demonstrated academic excellence and have financial needs that would make it difficult for them to attend college or university for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Boys and Girls Club of America will choose the student in each city and winners will be announced during the city’s show.

This initiative marks the third scholarship program Beyoncé has launched in two years. Through her BeyGOOD initiative, the singer announced two merit programs: the Formation Scholars Award in 2017 to help women further their college education and the Homecoming Scholars Award in 2018 to help qualified students, regardless of gender, to further their studies at one of eight Historically Black Universities.

OTR II plays at SDCCU Stadium September 27.