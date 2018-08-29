2 women hurt in Santee hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. -- Two women were rushed to a hospital Wednesday night after they were hit in Santee by a driver who left the scene.

The collision happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 10200 block of Molino Road, according to Sgt. Joe Passalacqua of San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Three men in a dark late-model Honda were arguing loudly just before the incident, according to investigators. Their voices drew the attention of several neighbors, at least one of which went outside to confront the men. That's when the men drove off, hitting the women, who were innocent bystanders, Passalacqua said.

The car was last seen heading eastbound on Beck Drive and is suspected to have damage to its front end and possibly a flat tire.