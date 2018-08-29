$1.6M in drugs seized at border over weekend

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol Agents seized over 400 pounds of illegal drugs at various ports of entry in San Diego and Imperial Valley counties over the weekend.

Agents intercepted 385 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 pounds of heroin, 11 pounds of cocaine and 1,160 tramadol pills over a four-day period, starting on Friday. The drugs have a street value of approximately $1,600,000 combined, according to officials. The drugs were hidden in doors, fuel tanks, rear bumper and quarter panels.

Vehicles involved in the smuggling attempts were seized along with the drugs.

Border Patrol also arrested 10 separate fugitives. Officials say those arrested were wanted on outstanding felony warrants including larceny, burglary, property damage and parole violations.