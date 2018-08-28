Martin Luther King III commemorates father’s ‘I Have a Dream Speech’ in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Tuesday marked the 55th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr’s iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.

Martin Luther King III commemorated one of his father’s most famous speeches at the San Diego-Mexico border by delivering a speech of his own.

In his speech, King III addressed immigration issues and denounced the treatment of immigrants and their families.

He was joined by his wife, Andrea Water King and their 10-year-old daughter, Yolanda Renee.

Yolanda also gave a heartwarming speech of her own in Spanish addressed to Chula Vista elementary students.