Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks

SAN DIEGO -- It's starting to taste a little bit more like fall.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte, or PSL for short, returned to stores Tuesday.

Starbucks released the seasonal drink earlier than ever to celebrate PSL's 15th anniversary. This early return has left the company with mixed reviews from customers who took to Twitter Tuesday to comment.

Okay, okay. One more proposal. How about an Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pumpkin Spice @Frappuccino? https://t.co/KLjtIPyFm3 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 28, 2018

For many, the concern is the warm weather a majority of the country is still facing. About 70 million Americans are under some level of heat advisory or warning, the National Weather Service said Monday, and portions of the Midwest and Northeast are forecast to see the heat index near 100 degrees this week.

Starbucks proposes that those not quite in PSL season should order an iced or Frappuccino version of the drink.