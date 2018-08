× Abandoned panga washes ashore near Winansea Beach

LA JOLLA, Calif. — Authorities were investigating an abandoned panga that washed ashore near Windansea Beach Monday morning.

Officials received reports of the empty vessel on Neptune Place around 6:30 a.m., said Monica Munoz, a spokeswoman for San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Border Patrol and San Diego police were investigating the scene.

