National City police search for missing 13-year-old girl

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

A police helicopter is searching the area near the 1700 block of D Avenue.

The child is described as Hispanic, 5’2″, 130 pounds with brown hair. She is wearing a blue shirt and blue pants similar to a school uniform. Anyone who sees a child matching the description is asked to call National City police.