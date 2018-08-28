‘Leave my wife out of it,’ Rep. Duncan Hunter tells feds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Days after Rep. Duncan Hunter said his wife was responsible for the family's finances, he told reporters Tuesday to "leave my wife out of it" when it comes to the criminal charges against the couple.

Hunter reiterated his claim that the indictment is political, saying, "We know they aren't after her they're after me. They want to flip this seat."

He spoke to reporters as he walked out of a speaking engagement at Bahia Resort in Mission Bay Tuesday.

Both he and his wife were indicted a week ago for misuse of campaign funds, wire fraud and other charges.

Hunter's complete statement Tuesday was:

My message to the U.S. attorney here is let's get this in court. Leave my wife out of it. We know they aren't after her. They're after me. They want to flip this seat so let's go to court, let's have a trial and everybody will see everything. But I want the trial now. Let's get into the arena and fight this out. Again, leave my wife out of it. Leave my family out of it. It will be good to expose the leftists that are in the U.S. attorney's office right now that have brought all this on for political reasons. So that's it. Let's go to trial and fight this out.

Last Wednesday, Hunter emphasized his wife's role in managing the family's finances. When responding to a question about if he incurred overdraft fees, Hunter responded that when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, he gave the power of attorney to his wife because he was "gone all the time."