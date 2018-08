POWAY, Calif. — A driver was killed Tuesday night in a crash off state Route 67 in Poway.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the driver of a white pickup truck traveling southbound on SR-67 veered off the highway near Mina De Oro Road, went down a ravine and overturned. First responders performed CPR but the driver died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The southbound lanes will remain closed throughout the investigation.