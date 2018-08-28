Crews battle brush fire in Lakeside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKESIDE, Calif. -- Dozens of firefighters managed to prevent a roughly one-acre brush fire from spreading out of control in the area of Willows and Ashwood roads in Lakeside, according to Cal Fire.

A stretch of the Ashwood is closed due to the blaze, which is posing no reported structural threats. The fire was burning next to Cactus County Park.

Several Cal Fire engine crews, including volunteer inmate firefighters, were working to contain the fire.

By about 2:30 p.m., firefighters had stopped the fire from spreading. They planned to remain on the scene through the evening to put out hot spots and cut containment lines.

