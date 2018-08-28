Officials report two new, unrelated tuberculosis cases

SAN DIEGO — County health officials Tuesday announced two new and unrelated cases of tuberculosis — at a Chula Vista high school facility and a nonprofit youth job training organization in San Diego — that may have exposed others to the disease.

The potential exposure period at the resource center at Innovation High School San Diego’s Chula Vista campus at 310 Broadway Ave. was between March 16 and June 6, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, which will provide free on-site testing Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for students and staff.

The potential exposure period at Urban Corps of San Diego was between May 11 and Aug. 11. The county plans to offer no-cost testing at the Urban Corps facility at 3127 Jefferson St. on Sept. 4 and 5 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuberculosis is transmitted from person to person through indoor air during prolonged contact with an infectious individual. Symptoms can include a persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss.

“Since initial TB infection usually has no symptoms, testing is recommended for all those potentially exposed to assure they are not infected,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health director.

“Most people who are exposed to TB do not develop the disease, but when it does occur, it can be treated and cured with medication,” she said. “That’s why it’s important to identify those who have been exposed.”

More information on the potential exposures can call Innovation High School, 619-677-1903; the Urban Corps of San Diego, 619-235-6884, ext. 3117; or the County TB Control Program, 619-692-8621.