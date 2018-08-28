× Car chase ends when driver turns in to cul-de-sac

SAN DIEGO — An auto theft suspect who fled a traffic stop in Pacific Beach Tuesday led officers on a meandering pursuit through various coastal neighborhoods, Mission Valley, the College area and the East County before finally pulling over and surrendering on a dead-end street near Granite Hills High School.

The man, whose name was not immediately available, refused to yield at Garnet Avenue and Ingraham Street about 12:50 p.m., according to San Diego police.

The suspect fled to the south through Mission Beach and into Ocean Beach, where he got into a collision at Sunset Cliffs and West Point Loma boulevards. One person in another vehicle suffered apparently minor injuries in the crash, SDPD public affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The fleeing man continued to the south into Point Loma before doubling back on Rosecrans Boulevard and entering Interstate 8.

The suspect then sped to the east through Mission Valley, where the front passenger-side tire of the stolen Ford Expedition he was driving deflated and shredded, possibly due to a spike strip laid in the roadway by police.

After passing through the College area and La Mesa and entering El Cajon, the man exited onto Greenfield Drive and headed to the southeast, passing La Cresta Road and East Madison Avenue and turning onto Shadowbrook Lane at about 1:25 p.m.

Reaching a cul-de-sac, the man finally pulled to a stop, got out of the disabled SUV and surrendered, according to police.