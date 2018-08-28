Bandits strike near SDSU campus on first week of fall semester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego police were searching Tuesday for two men believed to have stolen a cell phone from a San Diego State student near campus on the first day of classes, campus police said.

It happened shortly after 6:40 p.m. Monday on Lindo Paseo and College Avenue, the San Diego State University Police Department said.

The victim was walking on a sidewalk near campus when one of the men pushed the victim and stole the victim's cell phone, SDSU police said. The two men were last seen walking southbound on College Avenue.

The first suspect was described as a thin, 6-foot-2-inch black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black athletic pants. The second suspect was described as a 5-foot-7-inch black man in a black hooded sweatshirt and gray athletic pants.

A similar robbery happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near Mary Lane and Dorothy drives, where at least two men reportedly stole three cell phones and a set of keys from three students, campus officials said. Victims and witnesses described the suspects of Saturday's robbery as tall, thin men in their 20s wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Police did not say if they believed the two incidents were related.

Campus officers were working with the San Diego Police Department to investigate the incident and anyone with information was asked to call SDSU police at (619) 594-1991.