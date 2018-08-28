Police seek help tracking person who fired shots at 7-Eleven in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — Investigators Tuesday sought help from the public in tracking down whoever fired two shots at a 7-Eleven store in Encinitas, causing the front window to shatter.

Dispatchers received a report of gun shots around 11:20 p.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven store in the 500 block of Santa Fe Drive, San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell McNeal said.

Responding deputies found that two gunshots had been fired into the store, causing the front window to shatter, McNeal said. No injuries were reported.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

Witnesses reported that an unknown number of people left the location in a dark two-door sedan was last seen traveling northbound on Interstate 5, McNeal said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Sheriff’s gang detectives were investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.