Ammar Campa-Najjar addresses voters at town hall

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Dozens of voters gathered Tuesday night at a town hall meeting in Escondido to listen to Ammar Campa-Najjar, the Democratic candidate attempting to unseat Rep. Duncan Hunter in the 50th District.

Campa-Najjar spent most of the event at First United Methodist Church discussing his Christian faith and detailing how he would reshape the current trajectory of the district. He also occasionally took aim at Hunter, who was indicted last week on charges related to the misuse of campaign funds for personal expenses.

”We don't have a lawmaker anymore. We have a lawbreaker,” Najjar said.

The 29-year-old who grew up in Eastlake hopes his local ties and message of inclusion will help him close in on a victory.

"This is not Hunter's seat. It's not my seat. It's the people's seat and we're going to give the seat back to them after 40 years -- half a century of one name holding this district," Campa-Najjar said.

Hunter declined the invitation to meet with voters at the forum two months before he was indicted.