’40-year-old Virgin’ actor granted parole

SAN DIEGO — Actor Shelley Malil, known for his performance in ’40-year-old Virgin’ has been granted parole Tuesday.

Shelley Malil had one goal in mind that warm summer evening in 2010: he was going to kill his on-and-off girlfriend, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

A week earlier, the character actor and the pretty blond had attended a movie premiere, one with A-list Hollywood stars. But on Aug. 11, 2008, Malil felt slighted by her. So he armed himself with a knife and drove from Sherman Oaks to her San Marcos home.

By his own admission, he was angry, he was drunk and he intended to kill.

As his unsuspecting girlfriend sat in her backyard, he calmly walked up — then plunged the knife into her three times.

