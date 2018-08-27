× UCSD ranked 7th best school in US by Washington Monthly

SAN DIEGO — UC San Diego is the seventh-best university and the best public school in the country, according to just-released rankings from Washington Monthly.

UCSD fell slightly in the nonprofit magazine’s rankings compared to 2017, when the school ranked sixth overall but second to Texas A&M among public universities. Harvard took over the top spot on the list from Stanford, first on last year’s list, with MIT, Princeton and Yale rounding out the top five.

Washington Monthly ranks schools based on a number of factors, the theme being how positively each school impacts its community and the country at large. Magazine contributer Kevin Carey called UCSD “a research powerhouse” at the time of 2017’s rankings and noted that roughly one-third of the school’s population is made up of first-generation and low-income families.

“We are proud to be recognized as the leading public university in the nation for expanding educational opportunity for diverse students, conducting bold investigations that benefit all and infusing a service-oriented outlook into all of our research and teaching,” said UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla.

UCSD has received multiple high rankings on recent lists of the country and world’s best universities. Money magazine deemed UCSD second in the U.S. while the Academic Ranking of World Universities ranked the school 15th.

UCLA is ninth on Washington Monthly’s list, while San Diego State and University of San Diego are 120th and 126th, respectively.