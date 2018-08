Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The U.S. Pizza Cup kicked off in Oceanside Monday.

Dominic's Italian Restaurant is hosting the West Coast U.S. Pizza Cup from August 27-28. Pizza chefs are put to the test in a Classico and Pan competition.

The winners earn a spot on the U.S. Pizza Team, which includes a paid trip to Italy for the international competition in 2019.