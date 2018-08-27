Structure fire in Mission Hills causes $300K in damage

SAN DIEGO — A fire at a two-story mixed-use building Monday caused an estimated $300,000 of damage in Mission Hills, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly after 1:15 a.m. at the two-story building in the 4000 block of Ibis Street located off West Washington Street, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The blaze broke out in what appeared to be a laundry room on the first floor of the structure, SDFD Battalion Chief Mike McBride said. The fire then spread to the second story before crews were able to knock down the flames in around an hour.

The building consists of a residential space on the top floor and a commercial space on the bottom floor, Munoz said.

No injuries were reported and no other structures were threatened.

The blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in damage to the structure and $100,000 in damage to the contents, Munoz said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.