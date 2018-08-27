Sheriff’s deputy injured in Vista crash

VISTA, Calif. — A two-vehicle crash sent three people to a hospital, including a sheriff’s deputy, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred shortly after 3:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Vista Way and East Bobier Drive, San Diego County sheriff’s Sgt. Hernan Gonzalez said.

A deputy dispatched to investigate reports of a stabbing in the area of Laguna Lane and Arcadia Avenue was traveling northbound on East Vista Way in a patrol SUV with emergency lights and siren activated, Gonzalez said.

The deputy entered the intersection of East Vista Way and East Bobier Drive when a 53-year-old man driving a 2017 Lexus SUV entered the intersection from westbound East Bobier Drive and the vehicles collided, Gonzalez said.

The deputy was transported to Palomar Medical Center to be evaluated and treated for minor injuries, Gonzalez said.

The Lexus driver and a 51-year-old woman riding in the Lexus were transported to Palomar Medical Center with complaints of pain, Gonzalez said.

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be factors in the collision, Gonzalez said.

The sheriff’s Vista traffic division was investigating the collision.