Area near Tony Gwynn stadium on lockdown due to police pursuit

SAN DIEGO — Two people are in custody following a police pursuit in College Area Monday morning, said police.

SDSU Alert: Police are searching for suspects resulting from a stolen vehicle pursuit near Tony Gwynn Stadium. Please stay clear of the area. — San Diego State University (@SDSU) August 27, 2018

Police urged people to stay away from the area near Tony Gwynn Stadium, causing a temporary lockdown at Hardy Elementary.

The pursuit began around 8:30 a.m. near Park Blvd. and Broadway. The driver continued onto SR-163 and Genesee and eventually arrived near SDSU, said police.

The driver apparently bailed out of the car near Tony Gwynn stadium at one point during the chase. He was detained at the scene.

Police say they now have both suspects in custody.

UPDATE: Both suspects are in custody. https://t.co/TjXjHY5cBE — San Diego State University (@SDSU) August 27, 2018

This is a developing news story. We will update this story as more details become available.