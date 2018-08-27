PetCoach opens first, chic store in San Marcos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN MARCOS, Calif. -- Petco lanched its first PetCoach store in San Marcos.

PetCoach aims to provide pet parents the complete pet car experience.

"Pet parents tell us they want expert advice they can trust and easy, seamless access to everything they need to take the best possible care of the pets they love," said Petco CEO Ron Coughlin, who took the helm on June 18. "With PetCoach, we're reinventing the idea of a traditional 'pet store' by providing complete care experiences – from grooming, training and day care to full-service veterinary care – that simply can't be delivered by mail or by a mass retailer."

The store was previously an online-only concert.