Holy Fire reignites outside containment lines

SAN DIEGO — A flare-up near the area of The Holy Fire grew to 40 acres outside containment lines, officials said Monday.

The #HolyFire flareup has slopped outside of containment lines and has grown to 40 acres. 5 air tankers and 4 helicopters have been assigned. Ground resources will be utilized when it is safe to do so. — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 27, 2018

Five air tankers and four helicopters were assigned to the new fire that sparked just after 10 a.m., Cleveland National Forest said in a tweet.

Some new activity is occurring around the #HolyFire. This will be very visible from surrounding communities. Resources have been dispatched and are responding with cooperators. Please refer questions to the Trabuco Ranger District 951-736-1811 pic.twitter.com/fgRz2uMAOa — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 27, 2018

The blaze on Santiago Peak does not pose a threat to Orange County at this time, according to The Anaheim Fire and Rescue Department.

There is activity in the area of the #HolyFire. We are working with our partners to monitor, but there is NO THREAT to Anaheim or Orange County at this time. pic.twitter.com/ahgCo1bxqd — Anaheim Fire & Rescue (@AnaheimFire) August 27, 2018

The Holy Fire began burning in the Cleveland National Forest August 6.

Evacuation orders were placed in a Lake Elsinore neighborhood as the raging fire grew.

The latest containment numbers before the flare-up shows indicates the fire reached 85% containment August 17.

#Holyfire. This morning is looking good: no change in acreage of 22,986 with 85% containment. — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) August 17, 2018

Also on August 17, a judge ordered a mental evaluation for 51-year-old Forest Clark after another bizarre appearance in court.

Clark is suspected of starting the destructive fire. He has been charged with a number of felonies, including aggravated arson, arson of inhabited property, and arson of a forest.

This is a developing story.