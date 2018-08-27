Holy Fire reignites outside containment lines

SAN DIEGO — A flare-up near the area of The Holy Fire grew to 40 acres outside containment lines, officials said Monday.
Five air tankers and four helicopters were assigned to the new fire that sparked just after 10 a.m., Cleveland National Forest said in a tweet.
The blaze on Santiago Peak does not pose a threat to Orange County at this time, according to The Anaheim Fire and Rescue Department.
The Holy Fire began burning in the Cleveland National Forest August 6.
Evacuation orders were placed in a Lake Elsinore neighborhood as the raging fire grew.
The latest containment numbers before the flare-up shows indicates the fire reached 85% containment August 17.
Also on August 17, a judge ordered a mental evaluation for 51-year-old Forest Clark after another bizarre appearance in court.
Clark is suspected of starting the destructive fire. He has been charged with a number of felonies, including aggravated arson, arson of inhabited property, and arson of a forest.
This is a developing story.