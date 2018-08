Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO --  Temperatures are expected to remain around average through Thursday before warming slightly for the weekend.

Low morning clouds and fog will be present in coastal and valley areas.  The mountain and desert communities can expect gusty winds during the afternoons and evenings.

High temperatures Monday will be 79 to 83 degrees at the beaches and inland , 82 to 87 in the western valleys, 78 to 88 near the foothills , 81 to 91 in the mountains and 103 to 108 in the deserts.