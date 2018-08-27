Jogger hit, killed by suspected DUI driver

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A female jogger was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver Monday night in Lakeside.

Around 6:40 p.m., 46-year-old Michael Woodfill of Santee was driving eastbound on North Woodside Avenue, west of Riverford Road when his 2017 Chevrolet work truck drifted off the street and hit a chain link fence, according to California Highway Patrol. As he tried to turn his truck back towards the left, he went across the eastbound and westbound lanes. His truck hit the jogger before it went down a dirt embankment and overturned.

The woman was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and officers determined he was under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter.