Google CEO announces tools to help veterans find jobs

SAN DIEGO – Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a new search tool to help veterans find jobs Monday in San Diego.

Pichai made the announcement during a visit to USO headquarters at Liberty Station. He said Google has developed the military-specific job search and other resources for members of the military who are transitioning back to civilian life. The tools are part of the tech giants Grow with Google initiative, a program meant to create economic opportunities for Americans, Pichai said.

Pichai also announced a $2.5 million grant from Google to the USO for training and career counseling for transitioning military families and veterans.