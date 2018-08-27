Del Mar residents speak out against proposed resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL MAR, Calif. – A new resort is being proposed for Del Mar Beach, but even before any vote is cast on the project, residents are already speaking out.

Dozens of residents attended a community meeting Monday night to discuss the Del Mar Resort, a 290-room luxury resort hotel, 86 residential units, a restaurant and meeting space at the bluff-location.

“We’re building a luxury hotel so that means anybody and everybody can come there and stay there and come to dinner,” said Robert Green, CEO of the Robert Green Company.

The company, which specializes in hospitality development, is partnership with Encinitas Developer Zephyr.

“We’ve had a lot of people come to the table and say this is a great thing for that piece of property,” said Green.

Residents showed up to oppose the project. The plot of land at the North Beach location, otherwise known as Dog Beach, has been home to private homes for more than 100 years. =Neighbors said the bluff on which developers hope to build won’t support such a large project.

“It’s a really bad idea,” said resident Carla Hayes. “It’s not safe ... I’ve been watching that bluff erode."

“We’ve had two failures in the past two weeks and this bluff exactly is exactly the same sandstone and it’s very, very fragile,” said Pamela Slater-Price, resident and former San Diego County Supervisor.

Other residents cited concerns of traffic.

“It would bring 3,000 car trips a day onto the coast highway and Via De La Valle,” said Brett Gobar.

He said in general, such a project is not a good fit for the community.

“This would be a massive structure a massive development that would not be at all similar to what residents of Del Mar expect,” said Gobar.

Developers promise plans would include walking trails city parks and more accessibility to the beach.

“Our project includes opening it up to the public for public access which is something that I think the community really wants,” said Green.

“We’ll fight this tooth and nail until the developers completely pull out,” said Gobar.

The purpose of Monday's meeting was to gather feedback from the community meeting which will then be incorporated into the developer’s plans to be submitted to the City of Del Mar.